3 December 2020

Skopje – The issues related to the content of the Macedonian history textbooks on the Middle Ages and the early Ottoman period will be on the table at 11th meeting of the North Macedonia-Bulgaria joint commission on historical and educational issues, set to take place on Thursday and Friday.

Athens – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a phone call on Wednesday with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva discussed among other the European perspective of Western Balkan countries, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev along with the National Coordinator for Implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Spase Dodevski as well as Hristijan Stojanov, Vera Apostolovska and Kristijan Lazarev, representatives of persons with disabilities shared messages via video on Thursday on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed on December 3.

Former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died at the age of 94, sources close to him confirmed to dpa.

Germany‘s partial coronavirus lockdown is set to stretch into January – and could become significantly tougher if conditions don’t improve – said federal and state leaders on Wednesday after their latest meeting on the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized with Covid–19 in the United States surpassed 100,000 – an all-time high – as the pandemic rages on and strains health care systems.

Borussia Dortmund are through to the Champions League round of 16 after their 1-1 draw with Lazio on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in Group H.