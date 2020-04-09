9 April 2020

Skopje – 97 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 62 were detained, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday.

Skopje – Delegation of the German Economy in North Macedonia says foreign investors have undertaken all protective measures and consistently apply Government recommendations, adding that fake news are not helpful for companies and employees in these difficult times.

Skopje – The Ministry of Health extends sincere gratitude to all companies, individuals, organizations, institutions, embassies for their donations to support health institutions in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski paid Thursday a visit to the Laboratory of Virology and Molecular Diagnostics within the Skopje-based Public Health Institute.

Skopje – All adopted measures aim to overcome challenges that arise from distance learning. Establishing two-way communication between students and teachers is key, Education Minsiter Arber Ademi told Slobodna TV on Thursday morning.

Skopje – At the initiative of the Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, the Western Balkans foreign ministers sent a letter on Thursday to the European Commission with a request to exclude the region from the EU regulation by which certain medical/personal protective products were placed under the regime of export restrictions or special export licenses.

Skopje – The coronavirus crisis, decrease in excise goods consumption and lower oil derivatives’ prices have led to a 10-percent average drop of import taxes in March, compared to the same month in 2019. Cross-border trade is continual, with vegetable and fruit exports on the rise, said Customs Administration director Gjoko Tanasoski on Thursday.

Skopje – Female victims of domestic violence and their children should be allowed to leave their homes during curfew when they are facing risk of abuse, the National Network to End Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence said in a press release Thursday.

Irish rock band U2 has donated 10 million euros (10.9 million dollars) to aid the fight against coronavirus in Ireland, local media reported Wednesday.

Australian authorities on Thursday threatened to inflict harsh fines and even jail terms on those venturing outside their homes without good reason over the Easter holiday in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.