9 April 2020

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday said that his son was hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Madrid — The Portuguese parliament on Thursday approved an extension to the country’s state of emergency through April 17 as its government tries to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic could push as many as half a billion people across the world into poverty, the Britain-based Oxfam charity warned on Thursday.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization (WHO) after US President Donald Trump accused the world body of failing in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles – The next world track and field championships, which were scheduled to be held in 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, have been pushed back a year to accommodate the postponement and rescheduled dates of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The new dates for the track and field world championships are July 15-24 of 2022.