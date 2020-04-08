8 April 2020

Skopje – The streets of Skopje are empty and the citizens are at home in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19 after the curfew on Wednesday began at 4 pm.

Skopje – A coronavirus positive mother from Kumanovo, who gave birth to a premature baby boy on March 30 at the Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics, has died Wednesday. The baby is in good condition, but is still in intensive care unit at the Gynecology Clinic, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – Two coronavirus patients have passed away over the past 24 hours. A 73-year-old man from Kumanovo has passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Disease, while a 44-year-old person from Kavadarci passed away in his home, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Skopje – A Turkish military plane carrying medical equipment to North Macedonia, to help in the fight against the coronavirus, arrived at the Skopje airport Wednesday afternoon. In line with the donation agreement between the two countries, the aid from Turkey includes 50,000 medical face masks, 1000 protective bodysuits, 1000 testing kits, and other medical equipment.

Skopje – Sixteen applications have been picked out of more than 500 sent for the CREATON public call to tackle COVID-19 challenges, issued by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development.

Skopje – It’s not true that businesses from the hospitality industry will not use the measures of the government’s stimulus package, because additional EUR 8 million have been added in the fund through the Development Bank, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday.

Skopje – There is absolutely no standstill in the realization of the programmes of the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD). Processes have not stopped, we are operating online and we are efficient in such extraordinary circumstances, said FITD director Jovan Despotovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – The National Bank of North Macedonia called on citizens Wednesday to protect public health and visit banks only when absolutely necessary.

Skopje — The birthday bash concert of the famous Belgrade band Električni Orgazam, scheduled for March 26 at Skopje’s MKC, was rescheduled for June 24 at Skopje’s army stadium, according to Avalon Production.

Brussels – Efforts by European Union finance ministers to strike a deal on a package of coronavirus-related fiscal measures ended in disarray early on Wednesday, with talks due to resume later this week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” and remains stable in intensive care at a London hospital following his infection with the novel coronavirus, Downing Street says.

As some European nations begin to see their Covid-19 outbreaks let up, the World Health Organization warned governments on Wednesday not to lift their clamp-down on public life too soon.

Zagreb — Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros on Wednesday said that of the 49 residents evacuated from a nursing home in Split, 10 were COVID-19 positive and that all the residents had been tested and their results would be known later in the day.

The German government is expecting to take delivery of 40 million surgical masks to protect medical personnel dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry said in Berlin on Wednesday.