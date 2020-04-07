7 April 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday underscored the need of allies joining forces and stepping up solidarity efforts in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski in a World Health Day message posted on Facebook on Tuesday once again urged citizens to be responsible and disciplined amid global threat #COVID19.

Skopje – Medical workers are mainly taking measures for personal protection at work, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate has concluded after conducting 66 unannounced inspections in healthcare institutions across the country on April 2-5.

Skopje – Four coronavirus patients have passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases – a 52-year-old man from Kumanovo, a 65-year-old woman from the village of Labunishta, a 62-year-old woman from the village of Chelopek, and an 81-year-old woman from Shtip. A 53-year-old patient from Kumanovo also passed away in his home, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Skopje – Telekom will donate mobile internet to 30,000 primary and secondary school students from social risk families to enable them access to distance learning platforms, set by the Ministry of Education and Science, until the end of the school year, Makedonski Telekom CEO Nikola Ljushev said Tuesday.

Skopje – Makedonski Telekom will provide mobile internet of 10 GB per month to thirty thousand primary and secondary school students from 18,400 socially disadvantaged families in the country to ensure they have access to distance learning platforms set by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Skopje – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration has issued 27,000 passes allowing people to move freely during the curfew imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several groups of people are eligible to apply for a curfew pass, including caregivers for the sick and debilitated, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski said Tuesday at a press conference.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said that the possibility of either postponing or canceling high school exit exam this year was being considered.

Skopje – British Embassy to Skopje on Tuesday donated equipment for the Army in support of their activities to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche visited Tuesday the Kumanovo hospital and underlined that activities there are uninterrupted, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – Looking into whether government recommendations for protection from the spread of COVID-19 are being implemented, inspectors as part of 3,908 controls across the country on April 2-5 ordered shutdown of 48 establishments, 215 coffee vending machine are banned for use and it was determined that 15 butcher shops and markets have maintained poor hygiene.

Skopje – The total value of exported goods from North Macedonia in period January-February amounted to US$ 1,07 billion, a 0.2% decrease compared to the same period last year, said the State Statistical Office on Tuesday.

Skopje — The State Labor Inspectorate has urged employees not to sign any documents given to them by their employers—if they aren’t sure what these agreements mean—or to consult with legal experts before signing.

Brussels – Austrian professor Florian Bieber said it would be a good thing if the European Commission and the Council of Europe issue recommendations for the Western Balkan countries and keep a close eye on potential misuse of state of emergency and curfews introduced in the region.

Vienna/Copenhagen – The world is short of 5.9 million professional nurses, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report published on Tuesday.

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for several regions battling against the coronavirus, as a rising rate of infection caused alarm in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

Beijing — China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths in the past day, for the first time since Jan. 19, as the city of Wuhan prepared to lift its last lockdown measures.