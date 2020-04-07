13:00/ 7 April 2020

Skopje – 41 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 22 were detained, while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Tuesday.

Skopje – In a video message on World Health Day observed on 7 April, Health Minister Venko Filipche Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards health workers for their vital role in healthcare service delivery in the country.

Skopje – In a post on his Facebook profile on World Health Day (April 7), Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told healthcare workers to take care of themselves, so they can take care of people and protect public health.

Skopje — Chicago’s Inner Child Press publishing house has recently released Poets for Humanity: World Healing World Peace 2020, an international poetry anthology including poems by Macedonian writer Natasha Sardzhoska.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received oxygen while under intensive care at a London hospital but has not needed a ventilator, a senior minister said on Tuesday.