18 March 2020

Skopje – Four people tested positive for the coronavirus in Skopje on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients in North Macedonia to 35. All of them are in stable condition, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski says the Speaker will forward the proposal to declare a state of emergency if the Parliament fails to convene.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday that he hasn’t yet received the motion – decision – of the government calling on Parliament to declare state of emergency to better address the situation in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Skopje – After a state of emergency is declared, it doesn’t mean that the movement of people and their liberties will be automatically restricted, says Oliver Spasovski.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says he is expecting the motion of the caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, before forwarding it to the head of the state who has power to declare state of emergency across the country.

Skopje – Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson, on behalf of the Ohrid Group, has sent a letter of support after Spain’s Senate ratified North Macedonia’s Accession Protocol on Tuesday.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Deputy PM Bujar Osmani held a joint press conference Wednesday on North Macedonia’s formal NATO membership.

Skopje – The Republic of North Macedonia is the 30th member of NATO, the world’s most powerful political and defence alliance in history. Dear citizens, today you can be very proud of being part of this powerful alliance. As part of this defence shield, North Macedonia becomes a factor of stability in the region, exporter of security and a country in which citizens and children have a safe future, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a news conference marking the successful final act of ratification of the NATO accession protocol.

Skopje – We’ve become the 30th member of NATO after a 30-year wait. We’d reached decisions we believed were right and in the interest of the current generation and all the others to come, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Wednesday.

Skopje – NATO accession closes an important chapter in the development of North Macedonia and marks the beginning of a period of personal growth, strengthened security, and certain stability. NATO membership symbolizes belonging and sharing Western civilization values of freedom, democracy, justice, and solidarity, which guarantee safe, stable, and prosperous future. Congratulations on joining NATO, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said at a joint press conference with PM Oliver Spasovski, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska, and FM Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – Citizens who decide to leave the country will have to sign a statement they would not return in the next three months, decided the Government on Wednesday.

Skopje – Education Minister Arber Ademi called Wednesday on municipalities to organize online classes, until the coronavirus situation is put under control.

Skopje – The Crisis Management Center has submitted a request to the Ministry of Health and crisis headquarters to distribute ventilators in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation over coronavirus was declared.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported over the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

A Croatian who was in self-isolation because of concern he had the disease Covid-19 has passed away, the country’s crisis-managing task force said on Wednesday.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled because of the uncertainties created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting the education of an eye-popping 849.4 million people worldwide, the monitoring arm of UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural and education agency, said on Wednesday.

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to inform the nation about the country’s coronavirus response in a pre-recorded speech to be aired at 8:15 pm (19:15 GMT) by the ZDF public broadcaster, government sources say.

The US and Canada have agreed to temporarily shut down their land border to “non-essential traffic,” President Donald Trump tweeted.

The death toll from Iran’s coronavirus outbreak rose dramatically in the past 24 hours – from 988 to 1,135 – Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi said on Wednesday.