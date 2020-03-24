24 March 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski says in a video address that self-isolation is the best prevention against COVID-19, urging people to help the home-bound and the elderly.

Skopje – All conclusions related to the measures and activities for COVID-19 prevention are valid until the end of the state of emergency, the Government said on Tuesday.

Skopje – In 2019, 199 tuberculosis cases have been registered in North Macedonia and for the first time it is listed among the countries with low tuberculosis incidence rate, the Institute for Lung Diseases and Tuberculosis said on the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is commemorated on March 24.

Skopje – Private health institutions will join the network of health institutions to provide intensive care and treatment for coronavirus patients, the Government decided at a session on Monday.

Skopje – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Montenegro’s and Kosovo’s foreign affairs ministries organized the return of 63 Macedonian nationals by a bus and by 19 cars early Tuesday.

Skopje – The government has accepted the proposal of the Economy Ministry and exempted from import duty 13 medical goods for the duration of the state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Tens of millions of people who are at risk of getting tuberculosis still have no access to preventive drugs, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, demanding greater efforts to root out the world’s deadliest infectious illness.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit doctors, nurses and paramedics particularly hard in Spain, with figures showing they make up one in eight of the country’s infections.