13:00/October 2/2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is joining the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis. Having secured the support of the United States, North Macedonia’s strategic partner and NATO ally, the country in the period to come will launch several projects of significance for both the country and the region.

Strasbourg – The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body, GRECO, in its report published Friday in Strasbourg concludes that North Macedonia has implemented satisfactorily nine of the nineteen recommendations contained in the fourth evaluation round, MIA correspondent reports.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday he will be careful when responding to Bulgaria’s demands on solving the Goce Delchev and language issue.

Skopje – Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi held a meeting on Friday with EU Ambassador to North Macedonia David Geer during which they discussed that North Macedonia is set to receive next week EUR 80 million out of the total EUR 160 million in macro financial assistance provided by the EU, to mitigate the effects of the coronacrisis.

Paris – Diplomat Cyrille Baumgartner has been appointed new ambassador of France to North Macedonia. He will replace outgoing Ambassador Christian Thimonier.

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on early Friday was quizzed by prosecutors at the Skopje Public Prosecution for Organized Crime and Corruption regarding the 2011 failed census.

Skopje – The average interest rate on loans in August 2020 stands at 4.73 percent, with a monthly decline of 0.002 and an annual decline of 0.04 percentage points, the National Bank said. Data show that interest rates on deposits dropped by 0.06 percentage points on a monthly basis and is 0.99 percent, while on an annual basis there is a decrease of 0.39 percentage points.

Moscow — Armenia announced on Friday that it was ready to engage in peace talks via the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as it reported over 50 more of its soldiers killed in fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan.