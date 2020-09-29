29 September 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 593 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

Shtip – Seventeen army servicemen were injured early Tuesday when a bus and a van collided on the Shtip-Radovish road in eastern North Macedonia.

Brussels – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani resumes Tuesday his visit to Brussels – first since taking office, where he is to meet with the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

The Armenian Defence Ministry on Monday accused Azerbaijan’s military of massive attacks in the south and north-east of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The number of people worldwide who have died from complications with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has topped 1 million, according to data compiled by US researchers.

London – Champions Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season as they came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 on Monday.