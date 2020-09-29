29 September 2020
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 593 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.
Shtip – Seventeen army servicemen were injured early Tuesday when a bus and a van collided on the Shtip-Radovish road in eastern North Macedonia.
Brussels – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani resumes Tuesday his visit to Brussels – first since taking office, where he is to meet with the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.
Moscow – The Armenian Defence Ministry on Monday accused Azerbaijan’s military of massive attacks in the south and north-east of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Washington – The number of people worldwide who have died from complications with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has topped 1 million, according to data compiled by US researchers.
London – Champions Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season as they came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 on Monday.