27 September 2020

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will pay a working visit to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the extended weekend for October 11 will be a VAT-free weekend for all citizens.

Skopje – Measures of the new stimulus package will be better targeted, according to the effect of the crisis on subjects and guided by the principle of transparency, Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi says in an interview with Radio Free Europe (RFE) on Sunday.

Skopje – Through an open process of cooperation, we have shown that we can overcome issues of the past and unite around what is common for the future of Macedonia and Bulgaria, which is enhanced cooperation, partnership and mutual trust. Delchev cannot divide us, he stood for progressive ideas that bring people together, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Lokalno.mk.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski, as patron of the ‘Golden Nightingale’ Children’s Music Festival, extended a message on its 50th anniversary, wishing success to all participants.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 528 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

Skopje – The anti-cancer association “Borka” is organizing on Sunday walking events in 14 cities across the country as part of the Race for the Cure 2020 campaign in the fight against breast cancer.

EU Council President Charles Michel and the Council of Europe are calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately put a stop to the fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pope Francis says he is praying for peace in the Caucasus region after renewed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, a move that could tilt the top court to the right for years to come.

Armenia on Sunday declared martial law after heavy clashes with Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.