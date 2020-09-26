26 September 2020

Skopje – The website of the national online learning platform is available to users as of midnight via www.schools.mk. The Ministry of Education and Science calls on students and parents to visit the website and get to know the platform ahead of the start of the new school year.

Skopje – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor is in Ohrid on Saturday, as part of his two-day official visit to North Macedonia.

Ohrid – President Stevo Pendarovski and his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor attended Saturday a demonstration exercise of the Army’s Special Forces Battalion at the Water Training Center in Ohrid.

Skopje – The fourth set of economic measures, estimated at EUR 350 million, is a continuation of the previous three sets of measures and a result of analysis made with all stakeholders to support hardest-hit sectors and groups of citizens, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi told a session of the Economic and Social Council (ESC) at the Government on Saturday.

Skopje – Cooperation in the coming period between the Ministry of Finance and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on improving public finance management in different areas, in particular the fight against informal economy, as well as municipal support in the process of fiscal decentralisation and strengthening capacities at a local level. This was agreed at a meeting between Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi and UNDP Resident Representative in North Macedonia Narine Sahakyan and her team.

Skopje – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Arijanit Hoxha said the government in the next four years will provide EUR 200 million annual financial support to agriculture and rural development, as well as timely payment of subsidies.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 630 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Saturday.

Skopje – The 16th annual White Night event is taking place in Skopje on Saturday, starting at 7 pm until midnight to comply with coronavirus measures.

Only two people survived and 25 people were killed late on Friday when an Antonov An-26 military aircraft crashed in eastern Ukraine, the civil defence authority in Kiev said.

“[The coronavirus pandemic has] shown us that we cannot live without one another, or worse still, pitted against one another,” Pope Francis told the United Nations on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has determined his pick for the Supreme Court but would not provide a name, amid reports that he intends to nominate conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett.