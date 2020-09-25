25 September 2020

Skopje – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor is paying an official visit to North Macedonia on Friday and Saturday at the invitation of President Stevo Pendarovski.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 647 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday.

Skopje – After a hiatus of several months, the National Opera and Ballet is offering a pandemic version of Maurice Ravel’s ‘Boléro’ – with the dancers wearing masks, performing at a distance and without touching.

The head of the Vatican‘s saint-making department, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned unexpectedly on Thursday, in a move Italian media linked to a financial scandal.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday presented the first outlines of his plans for healthcare reform, which he has been talking about for months.

Rescuers on Friday confirmed they have saved a total of 94 long-finned pilot whales involved in Australia‘s largest mass stranding on Tasmania’s west coast.

New York –The coronavirus pandemic threatens to turn back the clock on a decade of progress in women and children’s health, according to a United Nations report released on Friday.

Seoul – Kim Jong Un has apologized after North Korean soldiers shot dead a South Korean ministerial official near the countries’ sea border, the presidential office in Seoul said on Friday.

Skopje – Tottenham won 3-1 over Shkendija in the third qualifying round in the Europa League. The match was played on Thursday evening at the National Arena Toshe Proeski in Skopje.