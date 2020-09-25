25 September 2020
Skopje – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor is paying an official visit to North Macedonia on Friday and Saturday at the invitation of President Stevo Pendarovski.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 647 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday.
Skopje – After a hiatus of several months, the National Opera and Ballet is offering a pandemic version of Maurice Ravel’s ‘Boléro’ – with the dancers wearing masks, performing at a distance and without touching.
Rome – The head of the Vatican‘s saint-making department, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned unexpectedly on Thursday, in a move Italian media linked to a financial scandal.
Washington – US President Donald Trump on Thursday presented the first outlines of his plans for healthcare reform, which he has been talking about for months.
Sydney – Rescuers on Friday confirmed they have saved a total of 94 long-finned pilot whales involved in Australia‘s largest mass stranding on Tasmania’s west coast.
New York –The coronavirus pandemic threatens to turn back the clock on a decade of progress in women and children’s health, according to a United Nations report released on Friday.
Seoul – Kim Jong Un has apologized after North Korean soldiers shot dead a South Korean ministerial official near the countries’ sea border, the presidential office in Seoul said on Friday.
Skopje – Tottenham won 3-1 over Shkendija in the third qualifying round in the Europa League. The match was played on Thursday evening at the National Arena Toshe Proeski in Skopje.