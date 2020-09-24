18:00/September 24/2020

Skopje– Our goal is the first Intergovernmental Conference to he held during our presidency with the Council of the EU and we’re optimistic it will be organized, German Ambassador Anke Holstein said Thursday.

Skopje – Out of 1,630 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 152 new cases were registered. Also, there were two fatalities and 126 patients who have recovered, said the Health Ministry Thursday.

Skopje – We expect our allies, including our friend Bulgaria, to be of help rather than not to be of any help, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday.

Skopje – The trial in the June 2013 ‘Violence in Center’ case is to resume on September 28 with closing arguments of the defence. At Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution and the defence of defendants Nikola Gruevski and Aleksandar Trajkovski delivered their closing arguments.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani addressed Thursday the online meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Central European Initiative (CEI).

Skopje — Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said he expected the issuance of personal identification documents bearing the new constitutional name to start next year.

Zagreb — Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Thursday ahead of a government session that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was coming to Croatia next week and that waiving visas was one of the topics to be discussed in the meeting.

Brussels — The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and the European Commission warned on Thursday of a lack of respect for coronavirus containment measures and poor enforcement amid rising infections across the continent.