24 September 2020

Skopje – The prosecution has dropped the charges against the accused Daniela Rangelova, Milan Andonovski and Borche Bogdanovski, said prosecutor Fatime Fetai at Thursday’s trial for the violence in front of the building of Centar municipality in June 2013.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi visited Wednesday Euroedil Holding plant as part of his working visit to the municipalities of Debar and Mavrovo-Rostushe.

Ljubljana – North Macedonia’s Prime Minister and President have dusted down old demands for the Ecumenical Patriarch to recognise the ecclesiastical independence of the Orthodox Church in their country, and finally end the dispute with the Church in Serbia over its status, Balkan Insight portal said.

Skopje – Keiko Haneda, the first Japanese ambassador to the country, paid a farewell visit to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani ahead of her departure from the post and North Macedonia.

Skopje – The Philharmonic will perform works by Macedonian classical music composers (Avramovski, Nachevski, Proshev, Shahov, Trendafilovski) at a concert at 8 pm.

Sydney – Rescuers are attempting to save the last few whales still alive on Tasmania’s west coast in Australia’s worst mass stranding, before facing the grim task of removing hundreds of carcasses from the area.

New York – Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has called the United States a threat to world peace.