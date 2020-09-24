24 September 2020
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 680 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday.
Berlin – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has gone into quarantine due to a coronavirus scare, as his colleagues in government appealed to the public to make greater use of the country’s track-and-trace app.
New York – Global COVID-19 infections have surged past 32 million, according to latest Worldometer data.
Amsterdam – Former Dutch international Frank de Boer has been named new coach of the Netherlands on a two-year contract to cover the 2022 World Cup, the KNVB federation said Wednesday.