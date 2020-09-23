23 September 2020
Skopje – The Security Council of North Macedonia is set to hold its 8th session on Wednesday, focusing on the political and security situation after the country joined NATO.
Skopje – As of Wednesday, the parents with children aged under 6, mothers on prolonged maternity leave and workers with chronic medical conditions are returning to work.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 746 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday.
Sydney – So far 380 pilot whales stranded on the west coast of Tasmania have died, in what rescuers believe is the biggest number of stranding-related deaths recorded in Australia.
Hong Kong – Hong Kong‘s police force has notified several media associations of new accreditation procedures for journalists, in a letter publicly released on Wednesday.
Chicago – The Chicago Bulls landed one of the biggest names and most experienced coaches available Tuesday when they announced the hiring of Billy Donovan to fill their head coaching vacancy.