23 September 2020

Skopje – The Security Council of North Macedonia is set to hold its 8th session on Wednesday, focusing on the political and security situation after the country joined NATO.

Skopje – As of Wednesday, the parents with children aged under 6, mothers on prolonged maternity leave and workers with chronic medical conditions are returning to work.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 746 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday.

So far 380 pilot whales stranded on the west coast of Tasmania have died, in what rescuers believe is the biggest number of stranding-related deaths recorded in Australia.

Hong Kong‘s police force has notified several media associations of new accreditation procedures for journalists, in a letter publicly released on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bulls landed one of the biggest names and most experienced coaches available Tuesday when they announced the hiring of Billy Donovan to fill their head coaching vacancy.