22 September 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski addressed via video speech the high-level event “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism,” which took place Monday in New York on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Skopje – Parliament is set to elect Deputy Ministers in the Government at its 13th session on Tuesday.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov is set to pay a working visit to Brussels on Tuesday. This is in fact the first official visit by a top government official since its formation to the official EU seat.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 597 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

Skopje — An online conference will be held on Sept. 22, 23, and 24 to raise awareness of agricultural biodiversity and native species as well as the need of their protection and support to growers.

Skopje – New Minister of Transport and Communications in an interview with MIA says he will initiate amendments to the bill legalizing illegal constructions in consultations with parliamentary groups and all interested parties after it has been forwarded to Parliament for consideration.

Pubs, restaurants and bars across England will have to close at 10pm (2100 GMT) from Thursday, the British government is set to announce, as it attempts to curb a recent jump in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

London – Manchester City made a winning start to their Premier League campaign on Monday as they came away from Wolves with a 2-1 victory.

EU foreign ministers have sanctioned human rights abusers and violators of the UN arms embargo on Libya, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced on Monday.

US President Donald Trump says he will announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court by the end of this week.