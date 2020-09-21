13:00/September 21/2020

Skopje – Deputy PM Nikola Dimitrov, who is in charge of European affairs, met Monday with Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), who is paying a working visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – A man in his early 20s, who is a murder suspect, on Monday was extradited from Germany and handed over to relevant institutions in the country, said the Interior Ministry.

Skopje – The Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (SSK) from the government is seeking direct aid for enterprises. The demand has been outlined in 25 measures and forwarded to competent institutions.

Skopje – Parliament on Monday will debate the bills amending the laws on elementary and secondary education in a shortened procedure.

Skopje – The trial against the men accused for killing five men in April 2012 near Smilkovo Lake resumed Monday at the Skopje Criminal Court with witnesses proposed by the defence testifying.

New Delhi — Schools in several Indian states partially reopened on Monday despite concerns among students and parents as the country sees record daily spikes in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Wellington — Health officials in New Zealand said Monday they were still searching for the source of infection of a man who tested positive for Covid-19 after completing a fortnight in isolation.