18 September 2020

Skopje – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming is set to resume at the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Friday. At a proposal by the defence, the court is to hear testimonies of eight former MPs, including Talat Xhaferi.

Skopje – Countries in the region are expected to reach a decision on reopening of the borders next week, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

The latest weekly number of novel coronavirus infections in Europe is higher than in March, when the region went through the first peak of the pandemic, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) top European official said on Thursday.

The author of the novel “Forrest Gump,” upon which the Hollywood film starring Tom Hanks was based, has died at the age of 77, US media reported on Thursday.