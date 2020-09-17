17 September 2020

Skopje – There were 1,674 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 patients recovered, while seven died, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

Skopje – Sofia’s requirements and positions deeply erode the commitments for goodneighborliness, while unilateral assessments can make the work of the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian commission for historical and educational issues irrelevant. These are the reactions in North Macedonia following the release of Bulgaria’s explanatory memorandum sent to EU members.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Thursday with Swedish Ambassador Kristin Forsgren Bengtsson, who handed over a letter of congratulations from Swedish PM Stefan Löfven, reaffirming the support to North Macedonia’s European integration and the commitment to enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Skopje – The intergovernmental conference that marks the start of the European Union accession negotiations is set for December. A consensus over this issue was reached back in March, with Bulgaria also providing its support, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Thursday.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and his Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj concluded at a meeting on Thursday there are no open political issues between North Macedonia and Albania, but the two countries need to focus on boosting economic cooperation and implementing concrete projects.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said Thursday there was no rivalry with Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Thursday held a farewell meeting with Italian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Carlo Romeo.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi met Thursday with United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes, who was accompanied by USAID country representative Erik Janowsky.

Skopje – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Thursday with Dutch Ambassador Dirk-Jan Kop, discussing judiciary reforms and joint projects.

Skopje – Economic challenges and prospects for the coming period, new anti-crisis measures and new systemic policies as catalysts for recovery followed by growth were in the focus of Thursday’s panel “SMART finance and economic policies in time of pandemic and new normalcy”, organized by Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi, also attended by former finance ministers and experts in the field.

Skopje – Police officers found late Wednesday 22 migrants, including two minors, on the railway track near Veles.

Skopje — This year’s Skupi International Theater Festival will open at the Kurshumli An in the Skopje Bazaar at 8 pm. The festival will run through Sept. 22.

Athens – Depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that in winter North Macedonia and Greece will hold the second intergovernmental session.

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he was considering limiting pub hours and imposing more local lockdowns to flatten a second “camel hump” of new coronavirus infections.

Washington – Young people in the Europe and Central Asia region are being provided with the opportunities needed to grow into productive adults, thanks to continued investments in health and education during their childhood and teenage years, says the latest update of the World Bank’s Human Capital Index (HCI), which measures pre-pandemic human capital outcomes around the world.

The tourism ministers of Bahrain and Israel discussed deepening their cooperation on Thursday, two days after the countries signed an agreement to normalize relations.