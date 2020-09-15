10:00/September 15/2020

Athens – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is kicking off a two-day working visit to Greece, where he will participate on Wednesday in a panel discussion of The Economist conference.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE is staging Tuesday a protest as a show of support for ‘membership in the EU, for Macedonia and for Goce Delchev.’ Protesters will start their march at 6:30 pm from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in downtown Skopje.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, a total of 600 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

London – Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Monday that his bill to override part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement was needed to protect the country, rebuffing critics who argued that the bill would cause a breach of trust with Brussels.