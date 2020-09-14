18:00/September 14/2020

Skopje – Workers with chronic medical conditions, who were exempted from work since the onset of the epidemic, should return to work on September 23 to execute their duties, the government decided Monday.

Athens – European prospects, bilateral relations and topics arising from the Prespa Agreement will be in the focus of the meeting between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Wednesday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a press briefing on Monday, MIA reports from the Greek capital.

Skopje – Lawmakers adopted Monday the decision on the composition of the Parliament’s working bodies (committees), a proposal harmonized by party whips.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Monday European Union Ambassador Samuel Žbogar in a farewell meeting, discussing current developments in the country after the Government formation and the priorities and reforms in the context of EU accession.

Kumanovo – The agreement on opening border crossing Lojane-Muratovac is signed but the infrastructure activities have been delayed due to COVID-19. The next bilateral meeting with Serbia will also discuss this topic, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday.

Kumanovo – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev urged Monday businessmen to invest in the “Novine” free economic zone near Kumanovo, which he visited alongside Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, MPs and the local business community.

Skopje — The total number of tourists recorded in July 2020 by the State Statistical Office was 75.591, marking a drop of 56 percent compared to July 2019.

Skopje – There were 464 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, while four passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Kigali — Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who saved the lives of over 1,000 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, a story later made into a Hollywood film, was charged with “terrorism” in a Rwandan court on Monday.