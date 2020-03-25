18:00/25 March/2020

Skopje – A ban on the movement of all persons from 4 pm to 5 am on Saturdays and Sundays is introduced, the government decided Wednesday at a session in its latest move to improve protection against the spread of the coronavirus.

Skopje – A 66-year-old coronavirus patient from Debar died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference.

Skopje – A non-commissioned officer and a soldier of North Macedonia’s Army tested positive for the coronavirus, the General Staff said on Wednesday.

Skopje – The Development Bank of North Macedonia has announced the first call for a new credit line for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the most affected sectors as part of the measures for supporting the economy to fight the impact of the coronavirus.

Washington/New York – The White House and Senate leaders on Wednesday announced a bipartisan agreement on a massive stimulus package – estimated at roughly 2 trillion dollars in direct relief – that is meant to cushion the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moscow — A referendum on constitutional amendments, including one that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for re-election, will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Putin announced Wednesday.

New York/Geneva – Poorer countries need 2 billion dollars of international humanitarian aid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, UN emergency aid coordinator Mark Lowcock said as the United Nations launched a major donation appeal on Wednesday.