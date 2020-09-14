10:00/14 September/2020

Skopje – The Parliament is set to hold Monday a session on the election of the institution’s working bodies. The Parliament’s Committee on Election and Appointment Issues adopted last week the draft-decision on the election of committee chairs, members and their deputies.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov believes identity issues such as the language cannot depend on political declarations because they are subject to self-declaration and self-determination, a European value, but also a right protected and established by international law. Deputy PM Dimitrov told Sitel TV that North Macedonia is prepared to work on closing all issues with neighboring Bulgaria while demonstrating mutual respect.

Skopje – Trial in the “Target-Fortress” case is set to resume with witness testimonies at the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday. Many witnesses, including PM Zoran Zaev, have already given their testimonies in the case, with journalists, businessmen and other individuals who were victims of unlawful wiretapping between 2008 and 2015 also scheduled to testify.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 525 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday. The Ministry urges citizens to comply with the Government measures and protocols on protection against COVID-19, reads the press release.

Geneva – The World Health Organization has marked a new record in the number of coronavirus cases registered in a single day. The WHO recorded 307,930 cases worldwide in 24 hours, according to data published on Sunday. It is around 1,000 cases more than the last highest daily figure a week earlier.

San Francisco – At least 33 people have been killed by fires raging in California, Oregon and Washington since the start of a record-breaking wave of fires in mid-August, according to the latest figures. Wildfires this year have burnt a staggering 1.3 million hectares in California and killed 22 people there since August 15, according to the state’s CalFire agency.