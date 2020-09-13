15:00/September 13/2020

Skopje – Out of 1,253 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 98 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia. Two patients – one aged 54 from Ohrid and the other aged 51 from Radovish, died, said the Health Ministry.

Skopje – It is my duty to serve all citizens and the most important duty is the implementation of the Ohrid Framework Agreement and to provide full equality and cohesion for all the citizens, First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi said Sunday.

Skopje – The coalition partners SDSM and DUI have agreed the nominations for the office of deputy ministers, state secretaries and directors, announced Artan Grubi, First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System.

Skopje – The City of Skopje in cooperation with the association ERGOS has kicked off a so called eco-drone patrol involving drones flying over Skopje in search of potential polluters, outdoor fires and possible illegal landfills.

Skopje – Bulgaria will not veto and block the first intergovernmental conference of North Macedonia with the EU, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has said commenting recent remarks by Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and MEP Andrey Kovatchev.

Minsk – Masked men in uniforms violently confronted a protest in Minsk on Saturday attended by thousands of women calling for the removal of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

New York – Naomi Osaka captured the third grand slam title of her career with a battling 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka to lift her second US Open trophy in three years.

Athens – Some 300 migrants have moved to a temporary tent camp on the Greek island of Lesbos following a huge fire at the Moria camp, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Sunday.