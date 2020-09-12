15:00/September 12/2020

Skopje – Out of 1,507 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 140 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – Two cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported since kindergartens reopened across the country last week.

Skopje – The office of deputy prime minister for fight against corruption, sustainable development and human resources doesn’t interfere at all in the work of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (DKSK) , in fact, it is inaugurated to improve the cooperation between the executive branch and the anti-corruption body, says Ljupcho Nikolovski. Nikolovski is the first-ever deputy premier in charge of fight against corruption after the post was established as part of the new government led by Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – Parliament is seeking alternative ways to hold sessions in extraordinary circumstances, namely online sessions and voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic since it is being estimated that it might not be subdued for at least two more years.

Washington – The US’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday warned that more people could be at risk of the novel coronavirus as cold weather starts driving people indoors.

Doha/Kabul – The Afghan people were looking to the government and the Taliban to achieve peace at historic talks in Qatar, the head of the Afghan delegation, Abdullah Abdullah, said at the formal opening of the negotiations in Qatar.

Athens – Greek officials worked overnight to set up accommodation for thousands of migrants and refugees who spent a fourth night without shelter after a fire destroyed the Moria camp in Lesbos.