13:00/September 11/2020

Skopje – Bulgarian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov’s statements came under fire in North Macedonia after saying that Bulgaria will block the first EU-North Macedonia intergovernmental conference if the joint expert committee fails to find an agreement on open historical issues.

Skopje – Speaker Talat Xhaferi will schedule a session to be held Monday at noon where MPs will elect members of the Parliament’s working bodies.

Skopje – Business cooperation with Turkey is solid and as a result, there are numerous companies from Turkey investing in North Macedonia. The majority of companies with Turkish capital are successful in our country, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said at a meeting with the Macedonian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce MATTO with its president Aydogan Ademoski in attendance, Bytyqi’s office said.

Skopje – The Fund for Innovations and Technology Development on Friday promoted the public call for awarding funds through innovation vouchers.

Paris – French health authorities recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic, as the government considers further measures to stop the virus’ spread.

Beijing/Tehran – China, Russia and Iran have rejected accusations by software giant Microsoft that hackers from their countries are targeting US presidential campaigns ahead of the November elections.