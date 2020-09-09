13:00/September 9/2020

Skopje – Wednesday marked the start of the reopening of kindergartens across the country, which is taking place in line with COVID-19 protection protocols.

Skopje – A fire that broke out early Wednesday in the offices of former Komercijalna Banka in downtown Skopje was contained. No one was injured and six offices on the first floor were damaged, according to initial estimations. The offices of the State Environment Inspectorate are on the first floor. The offices of the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) and the Media Information Agency (MIA) are in the same building.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 485 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday.

Brussels – EU diplomats met on Tuesday as part of the enlargement body at the Council of the EU to discuss the draft negotiating framework for North Macedonia and Albania, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported.

Washington – US Governor Gretchen Whitmer, an official of the Democratic Party representing Michigan, proclaimed September 8th as Macedonian American Day in the State of Michigan, said the United Macedonian Diaspora (UMD).

Athens – The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos was almost completely ablaze in the early hours of Wednesday as strong winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour fanned the flames of fires that broke out overnight, local media reported.