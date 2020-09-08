15:00/September 8/2020

Skopje – Almost three decades ago, in 1991, in a referendum, an overwhelming majority of our citizens voted to live in an independent, free and democratic Republic of Macedonia. Since then we have had ups and downs in the fight for democratic values. The path we took then is not easy, says President Stevo Pendarovski in his remarks on Independence Day.

Skopje – At a central outdoor event marking Independence Day in Skopje, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the yearning for an independent country was a centuries-long ideal in the Macedonian history.

Skopje – In an Independence Day greeting, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says the beginning of the country’s independence is inevitably tied with VMRO-DPMNE given the party’s active role in building the state.

Skopje – This year we congratulate North Macedonia on becoming the 30th member of NATO, and we applaud your country’s commitment to regional and global peace and security that is reflected in this tremendous achievement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement on Independence Day extending greetings and best wishes on behalf of the United States Government and the American people.

London – British and EU negotiators are set to open more talks on post-Brexit trade on Tuesday, amid waning optimism after London said it planned to table legislation that could override part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.

Paris – Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Tuesday for sanctions and international pressure against President Alexander Lukashenko and officials involved in a violent crackdown on protests.