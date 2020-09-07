18:00/September 7/2020

Brussels – Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on Wednesday (Sept. 9) will have a phone conversation with PM Zoran Zaev, the first one since the formation of the new government in North Macedonia, MIA learns.

Skopje – French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated President Stevo Pendarovski on the country’s Independence Day-September 8.

Skopje – The growth rate of North Macedonia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 was -12.7%, State Statistical Office data shows.

Skopje – Out of 484 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 37 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Monday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held a meeting on Monday with German Ambassador to North Macedonia Anke Holstein, who congratulated him on the formation of the new government following early parliamentary election. Holstein, the government said in a press release, also noted at the meeting that the new cabinet has already shown efficiency and commitment to top state priorities.

Skopje – As of Wednesday, VMRO-DPMNE will start a series of protests, says party leader Hristijan Mickoski. “I urge citizens to come out and protest at 6 pm on Wednesday, September 9. The Ministry of Justice will be the starting point and the Energy Regulatory Commission the final destination. Electricity is expensive and people are poor,” Mickoski told Monday’s press conference.

Skopje – Majority of children feel like they belong at their school, but think schools don’t pay enough attention to hygiene. The safest place for them to be is home, while the most common form of discrimination at this age is physical appearance, show findings of a research conducted by First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi. 1,077 children, aged 12-17, from 78 cities and villages throughout North Macedonia took part in the study.

Skopje – Direct financial assistance for affected workers and companies, more retirement options, Saturday and Sunday to be designated as non-working days, urges the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) in its demands delivered to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday.