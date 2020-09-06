6 September 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has been invited to take part in a conference in Athens organised by ‘The Economist’.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 466 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

Skopje – Police officers took into custody on Saturday evening five members of a criminal group involved in procurement and distribution of cocaine.

Skopje – The Ministry of Defence is set to host on Sunday a group hike at Mavrovo national park, in honor of Independence Day – September 8.

Skopje – Pro-Za Balkan International Literature Festival is set to take place September 14-17 in Skopje.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Ministry of Health and Minister Venko Filipche received at formal academy in Skopje on Saturday evening humanitarian awards from the Mother Teresa civic association.

A number of people have been injured in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham in central England, police said early Sunday.

Two French soldiers were killed in Mali after an explosive attack on their armoured vehicle, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris said on Saturday evening.

Typhoon Haishen brought torrential rains and violent winds to southern Japan on Sunday as the powerful storm edged closer to the island of Kyushu.

Israeli police arrested 12 people early on Sunday, as thousands protested for the 11th week running against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they accuse of corruption and of inefficiently dealing with a second wave of coronavirus.

A brush fire in the Sierra National Forest exploded Saturday, consuming more than 36,000 acres and threatening numerous mountain communities.

When Denver‘s Gary Harris caught Nikola Jokic’s cross-court pass with six minutes remaining Saturday, there wasn’t a defender within 10 feet.