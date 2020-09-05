5 September 2020

Skopje – Some 48 kilograms of drugs, of which 15 kilograms of hashish and 33 kilograms of marijuana have been seized by police officers near Prilep on Friday evening.

Skopje – Standard & Poor’s agency has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – The Mother Teresa civic association is set to host Saturday evening a formal academy in Skopje to close the traditional event “Days of St. Mother Teresa” that took place Aug. 26 – Sept. 5.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 475 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Saturday.

Skopje – Data shows that there are some 140 illegal constructions erected on the territory of Skopje. Unfortunately, city authorities have no control over illegal building activities, Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov told reporters on Saturday and called on institutions to do their part.

Ohrid – The 11th anniversary of the Lake Ohrid boat accident, that claimed the lives of 15 Bulgarian tourists, was marked with a commemorative event on Saturday.

Bayern Munich are currently working with a hygiene concept that could allow around 24,000 fans back in the Allianz Arena, the club reported on Friday.

China and India’s defence chiefs met in Moscow on Friday in an effort to defuse growing tensions along the two countries’ border, according to Chinese state media.