18:00/September 4/2020

Skopje – North Macedonia and Bulgaria should intensify the political dialogue at several levels in the coming period, concurred the countries’ foreign ministers, Bujar Osmani and Ekaterina Zakharieva respectively, in Friday’s phone call.

Skopje – By September 10, municipalities should inform the Ministry of Education on the preferred learning model chosen in schools under their authority, Education Minister Mila Carovska and Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov told a joint-press conference on Friday.

Skopje – At the moment, the decision allowing parents of pre-school children under 6 to be exempted from work is still valid. Parents of children aged 6-10, who were allowed to care for their children at home since the start of the pandemic, should go back to work under the July 8 decision of the government.

Skopje — The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is forwarding a new draft Law for the Prevention and Protection Against Discrimination for the government to consider.

Skopje – First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System Artan Grubi met Friday with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and thanked him for his contribution to North Macedonia’s EU integration process. They discussed reform implementation, the Ohrid Framework Agreement and uncompromising fight against corruption in the country, the Ministry for Political System and Relations between the Communities said.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met on Friday with Swedish Ambassador to North Macedonia Kristin Forsgren Bengtsson. Xhaferi, his office said in a press release, expressed at the meeting assurance that North Macedonia and Sweden will continue to promote friendly relations and intensify parliamentary cooperation.

Skopje – At the request of former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski multiple former MPs took the stand during Friday’s hearing in the ’27 April’ case trial. Witnesses claimed that there were no intentions for violence to ensue at Parliament’s constitutive session on April 27, 2017.

Skopje – The unemployment rate in North Macedonia in the second quarter of 2020 was 16.7%, State Statistical Office data shows.

Skopje – Out of 1,486 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 109 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Friday. Three deaths were recorded in the same 24-hour period.

Brussels – More than 100 European Parliamentarians are calling for sanctions against those responsible for attacks against opposition figures and journalists in Russia following the poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny.

Brussels – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called for an international probe into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Russia.