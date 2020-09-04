4 September 2020

Skopje – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming is set to resume on Friday with testimonies of witnesses proposed by the defence.

Zagreb – Belgrade-Pristina dialogue began in Washington on Thursday under the aegis of the White House and all three sides spoke of progress and the possibility of reaching an agreement, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he rejected the recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

Chilean rescue teams along with Lebanese civil defence volunteers resumed Friday their search for a possible life under rubble in Beirut, raising hopes that there might be a survivor even a month after a massive blast rocked the city’s port.

People who refuse to wear face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Indonesian capital Jakarta can choose to lie in a coffin for over a minute instead of doing community service or paying a fine.