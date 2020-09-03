18:00/September 3/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with the British Ambassador to North Macedonia, Rachel Galloway. They discussed the UK’s support to the country in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different sectors, political cooperation between the two countries, trade and the numerous British programs to support North Macedonia in defence, good governance and rule of law, Pendarovski’s office said.

Skopje – We have to serve all citizens regardless of their ethnic background, party affiliation, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color of the skin, origin, social background, education, religion, political belief, age and social status, PM Zoran Zaev told his ministers while handing them over mandate letters.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM in charge of Fight Against Corruption, Sustainable Development and Human Resources Ljupcho Nikolovski, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Thursday morning with ambassadors of EU member states to North Macedonia, the government said in a press release.

Skopje – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska told a press conference on Thursday that kindergartens are prepared to reopen on September 9, in line with health protocols.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche presented Thursday at a joint-press conference with Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska the protocol on kindergarten activities, adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases. The protocol allows kindergartens to reopen on September 9, by implementing special coronavirus measures aimed at curbing the spread of the infection.

Skopje – Out of 1,756 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 166 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Thursday. No fatalities were recorded today, noted the Ministry.

Bratislava – Slovak millionaire Marian Kocner was acquitted by a court on Thursday of allegedly masterminding the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.