3 September 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 502 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday.

Skopje – Macedonian lawyers can now take a transfer test to be allowed to practice in England and Wales, Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj posted Thursday on Facebook.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met on Thursday with U.S. Ambassador U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes.

Skopje – In a report released Thursday, titled “Coming Together for Refugee Education,” UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, predicts that unless immediate and bold action is taken by the international community to beat back the catastrophic effects of COVID-19 on refugee education, the potential of millions of young refugees living in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities will be further threatened.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Thursday with French Ambassador to North Macedonia Christian Thimonier.

Skopje – Realization of capital investments resumes uninterrupted amid the coronacrisis, new Transport and Communications Minister Blagoj Bochvarski told reporters Thursday, after overseeing construction works of a welfare apartment building in the municipality of Butel.

Zagreb – Over the past 24 hours there have been 369 new cases of the coronavirus infection and three deaths in Croatia, and the number of active cases today is 2,634, the national COVID-19 response team said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson says the Russian state should not be blamed for dissident Alexei Navalny‘s condition.