18:00/September 2/2020

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Wednesday in the Assembly with US Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes. “Xhaferi thanked for the support of the US Embassy and the United States for North Macedonia, stressing that the preserved US focus on our country and the region in general is of great importance to us,” Parliament said in a press release.

Skopje – The United States is proud to be your ally, and we support North Macedonia’s aspirations of deeper European integration and your path to membership in the European Union, says US President Donald Trump in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Independence Day (September 8).

Skopje – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated via Twitter Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the formation of the new government in North Macedonia.

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on Wednesday is giving witness statement to prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Pristina-based EULEX. Ahmeti arrived in EULEX’s offices today at 9:30 am, Euronews Albania reports.

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska met on Wednesday with elementary school principals to discuss schools’ capacities to hold in-person classes for pupils up to third grade, after the government adopted on Tuesday the Education Ministry’s plan on the start of the 2020/2021 school year.

Skopje – A part of an illegal construction erected in front of Mavrovka shopping mall in downtown Skopje was demolished after four hours by the public enterprise for the maintenance of roads using construction equipment. The teardown, which took place amid heightened police presence, was widely reported by national media.

Skopje – Of 1,772 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 145 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia and two deaths, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sofia – Several thousand demonstrators blocked the parliament building in Bulgaria on Wednesday, demanding that the government resign, as lawmakers returned for the start of the latest session.

Zagreb – Fifty-five new coronavirus cases have been identified in Slovenia after 1,608 tests performed in the last 24 hours, and one person has died, the government said on Wednesday.