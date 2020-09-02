2 September 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes and told her that the government remains committed to strategic partnership with the U.S. in order to promote economic growth, education, rule of law and fight against corruption.

Skopje – Four witnesses for the prosecution are testifying Wednesday in the trial over the ‘Titanic’ case, which focuses on election irregularities during the 2013 local elections.

Skopje – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 9,944 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 24 – 30, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 399 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday.

Skopje – The Macedonian Chambers of Commerce (MCC) hosted Wednesday an official meeting with the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the government’s economic team. At the meeting, MCC businessmen demanded from the government adequate financial support to companies in the fourth set of economic measures to overcome crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, reduction in para-fiscal charges and joint fight against corruption and grey economy.

EU asylum reform should mainly focus on protecting the bloc’s external borders, the fight against people smugglers and on local aid to prevent migration flows to Europe, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says.

Australia‘s June quarter figures revealed its largest quarterly GDP contraction on record and confirmed the country is in its first recession since 1991.