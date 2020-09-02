2 September 2020

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti has been invited to appear as a witness on Sep. 2-3 at the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office.

The White House said Tuesday that the US will not join a global effort aimed at providing equitable worldwide access to Covid-19 vaccines, citing the project’s link to a “corrupt” World Health Organization (WHO).

Tunisia‘s parliament voted in favour of a new government on Tuesday, with several parties supporting Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi’s line-up half-heartedly to avoid the threat of new elections.

Serena Williams posted a record 102nd victory at the US Open with a 7-5, 6-3 first-round success over her fellow American Kristie Ahn on Tuesday as she kicked off her quest for a record-equalling 24th grand slam crown.