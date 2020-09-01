18:00/September 1/2020

Skopje – The government at a session Tuesday passed an information on the reopening of kindergartens and early childhood development centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – A blended learning model can be introduced in the new school year. Schools that meet the conditions required under health safety protocols will reopen for face-to-face instruction regardless of how old the students are and which grade they attend, according to the plan for the start of the 2020/2021 school year, set for October 1.

Skopje – Significant steps were taken in the past year to ensure the institutional capacity of the National Security Agency. It now functions in line with the Constitution and legal framework, befitting a NATO member state, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Tuesday an event marking the one year anniversary of the National Security Agency’s establishment.

Skopje – The new Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani at Tuesday’s joint press conference with new Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov on handover ceremony of duties told reporters that DUI leader Ali Ahmeti has been invited to appear as a witness at the Hague-based Specialist Prosecutor’s Office.

Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Zoran Zaev on Tuesday for his re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Skopje – Three men suspected of being part of a terrorist group after being arrested have been put into 30-day detention for procuring a large quantity of weapons and explosives, sources familiar with the investigation told MIA.

Skopje – Of 1,665 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 115 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday. Most new cases were registered in Skopje-34, Prilep-15, Shtip-14, Struga-13 and Kumanovo-10. The Institute of Public Health recorded 368 recovered patients, while one patient Gostivar, aged 76, passed away, the press release reads.

Skopje – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report for August 24-30, a total of 9,944 COVID-19 tests were carried out in North Macedonia and 666 new cases were registered in 29 cities throughout the country, a 20.6% decrease compared to the previous week. The majority of new patients were registered in Skopje-209, Health Minister Venko Filipce told a press briefing on Tuesday.