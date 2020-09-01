1 September 2020

Athens – Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban for third-country nationals until Sep. 15, 2020, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 437 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced a fresh ceasefire with Israel late on Monday after negotiations mediated by Qatar.

enezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned 110 politicians or activists, including some high-profile opposition members, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez announced.

Mailand – Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to sign a new contract with Italian giants AC Milan.