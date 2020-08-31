18:00/August 31/2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who was joined by all new cabinet ministers at a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday, pledged the newly-elected government would meet the country’s strategic goals, curb effectively the COVID-19 pandemic, spur more dynamic economic growth, establish strong institutions and rule of law, as well as modern education.

Brussels – The European Commission in a written statement on Monday commented on the new government in North Macedonia taking office, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Skopje – Taking office on Monday, Minister of Justice Bojan Marichikj vowed he would undertake major reforms in the first 100 days in office to cleanse the judiciary and the prosecution office.

Skopje – I have no intention whatsoever to resign and by doing so to help SDSM and Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Monday. “As long as I’m alive, I will fight against those that serve Zoran Zaev,” he told a news conference.

Skopje – Of 450 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 11 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Skopje – Industrial production in July 2020 was down 9.5% compared to the same month in 2019. Moreover, in the period January-July 2020 industrial production decreased by 3.8% compared to the first seven months in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

New Delhi – Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee died in a hospital in New Delhi on Monday, his family said. He was 84.

Moscow – Russia will begin large-scale provision of the coronavirus vaccine in September, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.