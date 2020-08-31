31 August 2020

Skopje – The new Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, took over Monday duties from the outgoing caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski. Thanking Spasovski and the members of the caretaker government for the successful work over the past nine months, Zaev commended the successful coping with the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – Oliver Spasovski took over on Monday the Interior Minister post from Agim Nuhiu. He thanked Nuhiu for his work and stressed at the handover ceremony that implementation of reforms launched during his previous term in office will resume.

Brussels – Although the European Commission is yet to issue an official statement on the election of the new government in North Macedonia late Sunday, current and former European Commissioners for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi and Johannes Hahn expressed satisfaction with the new cabinet via Twitter, MIA reports from Brussels.

Skopje – U.S. Ambassador Kate Byrnes commended on Monday the election of the new government in North Macedonia and extended congratulations to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the parliamentary majority.

Brussels – The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli on Monday via Twitter congratulated Zoran Zaev on his re-election as Prime Minister of North Macedonia and election of the new government.

Skopje – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar congratulated Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and cabinet members on the election of North Macedonia’s new government.

Athens – North Macedonia’s parliament approved late on Sunday Zoran Zaev’s pro-Western government following early parliamentary polls held on July 15, Greek news agency ANA-MPA writes, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports Monday.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s new Minister of Education and Science, Mila Carovska, took over Monday duties from outgoing Education Minister Arber Ademi.

Skopje – Rehearsals for Macedonian director Sinisha Evtimov’s Once Upon the Future are underway at Skopje’s Comedy Theater, as it prepares for the opening of its new season in late September.