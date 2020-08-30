30 August 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s parliament resumes Sunday the debate on election of the new government proposed by SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – Ratka Dimitrova, the former MP and VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group coordinator from 1991 to 1994, passed away late on Saturday at the age of 80.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a letter of condolence Sunday to the family of the late former MP Ratka Dimitrova, who passed away late on Saturday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 415 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

Zagreb – Over 1,200 polling stations were opened throughout Montenegro on Sunday morning for the fifth parliamentary elections since this Adriatic country gained independence in mid-2006.

The situation in the Belarusian capital Minsk was tense on Sunday, ahead of a planned mass demonstration against disputed President Alexander Lukashenko.

A man was shot dead on Saturday evening during rallies by supporters and opponents of United States President Donald Trump in the north-western city of Portland, Oregon, local media reported.

New York – Novak Djokovic has become the first man to win each of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice, thanks to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open in New York on Saturday.