29 August 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s parliament has started Saturday the debate on election of the new government proposed by SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev. The debate in parliament can last two days at most, followed by a public vote by midnight at the latest on Sunday (Aug. 30). The Government is elected if supported by a majority of MPs, i.e. at least 61.

Skopje – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev in his speech during Saturday’s session in the parliament for the election of the new government has pledged as Prime Minister and together with the ministers to show once again that they can achieve more and even better results in the next term.

Skopje – If everything goes according to plan, Monday will be the first day of the new government. It is what we do next that matters. There’s a good chance that the government will be elected, the outgoing Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Saturday before the start of parliament’s session on election of the new government, in which he is nominated Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs.

Athens – Greece has extended the air, sea and land travel ban for third-country nationals until Sep. 15, 2020, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned against any return to border closures between EU countries due to the coronavirus, even as the number of new infections in the country rose above 7,000.

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued a decree on Saturday formally ending a law on the boycott of Israel, after a deal was struck to normalize relations between the two countries.

Naomi Osaka reached her first final of the year with a tight 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open in New York on Friday.