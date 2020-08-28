28 August 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is expected to get a new government by end of the week. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has scheduled the 10th session for Saturday (Aug. 29) at which the new government led by PM-designate Zoran Zaev is to be elected. The 11th Macedonian government should be elected by Sunday (Aug. 30) midnight at the latest.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski sent a note of congratulations Friday on the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers in North Macedonia. “Allow me to congratulate the great Christian holiday, Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers with a sincere desire to spend the holiday in good health and well-being, filled with love and harmony,” he said.

Makedonska Kamenica – SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev during his visit to Makedonska Kamenica said Friday that new government will be committed firstly to the health of citizens, higher economic growth by 2024 and improving the living standards of the people.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 412 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipce said that COVID-19 vaccine will be acquired through WHO’s COVAX mechanism.

Greek authorities rescued dozens of migrants from a vessel in distress in the eastern Aegean for the second time this week, a coastguard officer told dpa.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns that the coming months will be challenging as the country struggles to curb new coronavirus infections.

Russia is expelling a senior Norwegian diplomat in a tit-for-tat measure due to an “unfriendly action” by the Norwegian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Lionel Messi told his old mentor, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, last week that he intended to leave Barcelona, according to Friday’s edition of British newspaper The Times.