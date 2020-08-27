27 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,529 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 89 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

Skopje – There is no need for any transitional or technical government, since I believe that these institutions have sufficient capacity to respond to citizens’ needs and to enable them to make a free decision, PM Oliver Spasovski told Thursday at the final press conference as caretaker prime minister.

Skopje – A fourth set of measures, to be adopted immediately after the new government is formed, will support retirees with pensions up to Mden 15,000, the unemployed, i.e. inactive jobseekers, and the single parents, outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said.

Skopje — The beginning of the 2020-2021 school year has been delayed by a month for two reasons, according to outgoing Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in response to reporters’ questions Thursday.

Skopje – Bulgarian Ambassador to North Macedonia Angel Angelov handed over on Thursday food donation from Bulgaria to children with autism within the association “Vo Mojot Svet” (In My World).

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche took part on Thursday in a video conference on the COVID-19 situation in Western Balkan countries, Greece, and Bulgaria.

Skopje – The number of live births recorded in the second quarter of 2020 was 4,596, a 6.5% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

Brussels – The European Commission is looking forward to working with the new government in North Macedonia and to remain committed to the EU agenda, EC spokesperson said during daily briefing on Thursday.

More than a third of schoolchildren around the world were not able to access online learning when the coronavirus pandemic closed their schools, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday.

Kevin Mayer, the chief executive of the popular social media app TikTok, resigned his post late Wednesday, amid pressure from the Trump administration and accusations that the video platform is a threat to US national security.