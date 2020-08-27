27 August 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski addressed Thursday the webinar focused on “The Geopolitical Confluences in the Western Balkans in the Midst of the Corona virus Crisis: Euro-Atlantic Perspective.”

Skopje – Despite government’s decision the school year to start on Oct. 1, the Union of High School Students said it stick to its plan of staging a protest scheduled for Monday (Aug. 31).

Ohrid – The Italian duo including Massimo Mercelli (flute) and Lorenzo Bavaj (piano) will hold a concert Thursday evening in the St. Sophia Church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Brussels – Today, the first contract the European Commission has negotiated on behalf of the EU Member States with a pharmaceutical company entered into force following the formal signature between AstraZeneca and the Commission, the European Commission said in a press release Thursday.

United States Vice President Mike Pence used his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention to make a stance supporting law enforcement and vowing law-and-order on the streets, amid fresh protests against police brutality and racism.