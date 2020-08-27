27 August 2020

Skopje – Economic transformation for rapid growth, higher standard, investment in public health sector, reduction of the poverty rate below 16 percent focusing on child poverty, Implementation of community policing, are some of the priorities included in 2020-2024 government program, which was submitted Wednesday to the parliament by Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev.

Parliament is to hold a session on Saturday (Aug. 29) to elect the new government.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 518 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday.

Belarusian Nobel literature laureate and prominent democracy activist Svetlana Alexievich on Wednesday told anti-government protesters not to give in as she faced a committee over her remarks against long-time President Alexander Lukashenko.

The annual World Economic Forum summit of country leaders and corporate chiefs will not go ahead in January in Davos, Switzerland, the organizers announced on Wednesday, citing Covid-19 concerns.

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said that he resigned after flouting Irish coronavirus regulations to prevent the “distraction of his visit to Ireland” from affecting the commission’s work.

Washington – The NBA announced a postponement of three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Wisconsin.